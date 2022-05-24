Matthew ‘Mack’ Oliver

Matthew “Mack” Oliver, 87, of 326 Sullivan Street, husband of Carrie Lee Christian Oliver, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late Doc Oliver and the late Ida Ward. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, and he is preceded in death by six brothers, and seven sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home Carrie Lee Christian Oliver; four sons, Rick Christian, Tony Christian, Kevin Christian, and Trakaus Christian, all of Greenwood; six daughters, Valerie (Barnell) Shepeard of North Carolina, Priscilla (Fred) Leverette, Miriam Christian, Tracy (Rico) Morgan, and Angela (Harold) Williams, all of Greenwood, and Devonda Williams of Ninety Six; eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a god son, Elder Thomas Connor; a god daughter, Beverly Connor; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.