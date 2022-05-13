Thomas Matthew Hamrick, 31, of 4323 Highway 25 S, husband of Kandice Brooke Wallace Hamrick, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Joseph Timothy Hamrick and Juanita Harvley Bustos. He enjoyed traveling, working, fishing, remodeling homes, and spending time with his family. Matthew was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Kandice; his mother, Juanita (Rene) Bustos; father, Joseph; his son, Kayson Hamrick; two stepsons, Weston Wallace and Jesse Surrett, III; sisters, Tara Hamrick and Allison Hamrick; grandparents, Dora and Jack Harvley and Jackie Hamrick; along with multiple nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Josh Hamrick and grandfather, Robert Hamrick.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel ,with Mr. Douglas Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cliff Jay, Dillion Smith, Shaun Estrich, Dakota Jackson, Wayne Newton, and Tanner Peppers.

Honorary escort will be Kayson, Jessie, Weston, Cayden, and Jamal.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Thomas Matthew Hamrick funeral expenses c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Matthew's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

