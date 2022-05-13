Thomas Matthew Hamrick, 31, of 4323 Highway 25 S, husband of Kandice Brooke Wallace Hamrick, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Joseph Timothy Hamrick and Juanita Harvley Bustos. He enjoyed traveling, working, fishing, remodeling homes, and spending time with his family. Matthew was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Kandice; his mother, Juanita (Rene) Bustos; father, Joseph; his son, Kayson Hamrick; two stepsons, Weston Wallace and Jesse Surrett, III; sisters, Tara Hamrick and Allison Hamrick; grandparents, Dora and Jack Harvley and Jackie Hamrick; along with multiple nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Josh Hamrick and grandfather, Robert Hamrick.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel ,with Mr. Douglas Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cliff Jay, Dillion Smith, Shaun Estrich, Dakota Jackson, Wayne Newton, and Tanner Peppers.
Honorary escort will be Kayson, Jessie, Weston, Cayden, and Jamal.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Thomas Matthew Hamrick funeral expenses c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.