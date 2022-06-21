COLUMBIA — Maryle Hollingsworth Ouzts, 97, widow of Mack Pierce (M.P.) Ouzts Jr., former resident of 209 Woodland Way, passed away June 17, 2022 in Columbia.

Born January 10, 1925, in Coronaca, she was the daughter of the late James Calhoun Hollingsworth and Mayme Modenia Robinson Hollingsworth. She was a 1942 graduate of Ninety Six High School and retired from Belk Department Stores. She and M.P. were married June 26, 1949, and shared 58 years together before his death in 2007. Maryle was very creative and enjoyed sewing, painting and doing needlework. She loved spending time with her family.

She was an active member of Woodfields Baptist Church, until moving to Terra Bella Retirement Community in Columbia ten years ago to be closer to her sons.

Surviving are sons, Mack Lee Ouzts (Elizabeth) of Columbia, and Marty Pierce Ouzts (Sherry) of Seabrook Island, grandsons Bert Ouzts (Carmen) of Columbia, Michael Ouzts of Charleston and granddaughter Taylor Ouzts Bodony (Jake) of Columbia. She was predeceased by her husband, along with brothers James Everett, John Lewis, and Henry Quincy Hollingsworth, and sister Alice Lucille H. Price.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Chuck Sprouse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family would like to express gratitude to Ranada Cook and other staff members with Comforcare Home Care, whose love and care allowed Maryle to remain at Terra Bella until one week ago, and to Dr. Robert Hartvigsen and the staff of Heart of Hospice, a division of The Hospice Promise Foundation, for their care and support during the past week.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice Promise Foundation, 901 Hugh Wallis Road South, Lafayette, LA 70508 or to the charity of one's choice.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ouzts family.