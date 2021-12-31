WARE SHOALS — Mary Katherine "Tut" Finley, 96, widow of Lawrence W. "Bud" Finley, formerly of North Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Ashley House in Greenwood, SC.
Born December 16, 1925, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Dial Jones Bowie and Dorothy Elmore Bowie. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Greenwood College of Commerce, and retired as Personnel Manager for Riegel Textile Corporation.
A member of First Baptist Church, she was also a charter member of the Ware Shoals Women's Club. She and husband "Bud" enjoyed years of dancing with the Merry Mixers.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Finley was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Finley Parnell and brother, Clifton Eugene "Pete" Bowie. Surviving are a nephew, Rickey Eugene Bowie and wife, Glenda Davenport Bowie; a great niece, Summer Bowie Jones and husband Trent; great nephews Hunter, Ryan, and Daven. Also, caretakers Lydia Belle Fuller, Becky Taylor, and Cousin Bennie McCoy.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, Box 449, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
