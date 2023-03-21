AIKEN — Mary Turner Adams, 87, of Aiken, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023, after a short illness.
Mary was born to Lewis K. and Helen C. (nee Owings) Turner in Greenwood, South Carolina and raised in North Augusta, South Carolina. She married James W. (“Walter”) Adams, Jr. of Greenwood and, after briefly living in Alabama and Virginia, Mary and Walter settled in northeast Ohio to raise their family before they eventually retired to Aiken. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and an avid gardener.
Mary is survived by children Holli Adams and Matt (Julie) Adams; grandchildren Samantha Adams, Keith Adams, and Kelly Adams; and sister Rebecca Grose.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; sons James W. Adams, III and Keith Turner Adams; and brother L. Keith Turner, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 E Pine Log Rd, Aiken from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Greenwood, SC, at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC, 29803, where she was an active member, or the Susan G. Komen charitable foundation (www.komen.org)
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc., 715 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC.