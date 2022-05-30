Mary Tinsley

Mary Jane Shirley Tinsley, 71, passed away May 26, 2022, at the Hospice House.
Mrs. Tinsley was born in Greenwood, the daughter of the late George Shirley and Ellen Everly Shirley. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and received training from the Self Memorial School of Nursing Assistants, Anderson Memorial School of Surgical Technology and at Piedmont Technical College in the respiratory therapy program.
She was a lifelong member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, having taught the Joyce Brown Sunday School Class and the Sunshine Missions Group.
She was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. She was employed by Self Regional Healthcare as a nursing assistant, a surgical technician and a respiratory therapist.
Mrs. Tinsley is survived by her daughter, April Pruitt (Jay), brothers, Jim Joyce (Maureen), Gene Shirley, and sister Faye Lambert, a niece, Christy Poore (Bryan), and grand nieces Kirsten and Kinsley Poore.
The family would like to thank Dr. Boggs, the 5th floor Stafford Self Regional Healthcare and the staff at the Hospice House for their excellent and compassionate care during Mrs. Tinsley’s last days.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Jay Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family members will be at their respective homes.
