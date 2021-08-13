Mary T. Wakefield
GREENVILLE — Mary T. Wakefield, 99, of 200 McAlister Road, Apt. 251, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at McCall Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Will Tolbert and Ida Sibert Tolbert.
She was a member of Ebenezer A.M.E Church and retired from Woodside Mill in 1984.
She is survived by a son, Charles Wakefield, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Gracie M. Tolbert of Greenville, SC, and Vanessa (Rodney) McKinney of Easley, SC; a sister Carrie Tolbert of Greenwood, SC, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Douglas Belcher officiating. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Wakefield family.