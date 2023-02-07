CROSS HILL — Mary Sue Moore Hill, 87, of Cross Hill, widow of William "JW" Franklin Hill, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Calhoun Moore and Pearly Mae Thompson Moore. Mary worked as a Postmaster with the US Postal Service for over 40 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing search word puzzles. Mary was an active member at Bethabara Baptist Church in Cross Hill for many years, where she served as treasurer, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, helped with missions and outreach programs and also served as a former director of the Women's Ministry United. She adored her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "J.W." Franklin Hill; step-grandson, Andy Craven; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Frances Clark (Ted), James Hill (Cindy) and Willie Hill (Patsy); grandchildren, Betty Jo Burns (Jamie), Jamie Hill (Kim), and Reba Hill (Corey); step granddaughter, Abbegale Craven Brock; eight great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one expected; special friends, Mary, Jean, Janelle, and Janice; and adoptive grandchildren, Amy Hopewell, Karen Burgess, and Lisa Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bethabara Baptist Church, with the Reverend Phil Cook and Rev. Howard Suttles officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation will take place before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church. The family will be at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.