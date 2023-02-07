CROSS HILL — Mary Sue Moore Hill, 87, of Cross Hill, widow of William "JW" Franklin Hill, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Calhoun Moore and Pearly Mae Thompson Moore. Mary worked as a Postmaster with the US Postal Service for over 40 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing search word puzzles. Mary was an active member at Bethabara Baptist Church in Cross Hill for many years, where she served as treasurer, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, helped with missions and outreach programs and also served as a former director of the Women's Ministry United. She adored her family and will be missed by all who knew her.

