CROSS HILL — Mary Sue Moore Hill, 87, of Cross Hill, widow of William "JW" Franklin Hill, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Self Regional Medical Center.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.