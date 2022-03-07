Mary ‘Pat’ Louise Lark

NINETY SIX — Mary “Pat” Louise Lark, 75, of 116 Porter Drive, widow of Benson Lark, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late, Charlie Brunson and the late Essie Robinson Oliver. She was a member of Mays United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Luke (Linda) Lark of Greenwood, and Joe (Brenda) Lark of Clemson, SC; one daughter, Janice Lark of Ninety Six; three brothers, Charlie (Lily) Oliver of Dover, DE, Jesse Oliver of Greenwood, and Charlie Frank Brunson of Wilmington, DE; two sisters, Estelle Pope of Ninety Six and Mamie Seegers of Killeen, TX; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-laws, Arethalia Oliver of Brooklyn, NY, Corrie Calhoun of Greenwood, Emma Jean Lark of Rock Hill, SC, and Shirley Adams of Decatur, GA; a special sister-in-law, Diane Oliver of Ninety Six; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be noon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Mays United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Gerald Clinkscales. Burial will follow at Enoree Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

