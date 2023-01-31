Mary Osborne

HODGES — Mary Edmunds Osborne, 80, of Hodges, beloved wife of James A. Osborne, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home.
Born in Parksville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Leslie Edmunds and Evelyn Stone Edmunds. Mary was a U. S. Navy veteran, having served from 1962-1965 and worked 30 years in civil service. She retired from Lander University, after working 13 years in the library and was a member of Parksville Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed shopping, dancing, traveling and especially taking a Caribbean cruise.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Julian Stove, Mary Lou Jaro Stove "Big Mama", John Edmunds and Sudie B. Edmunds; brother, Charles L. Edmunds, Jr. and sister, Judy C. Edmunds.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 31 years are children: Tracey Ellis (Terry Longshore), Ken Osborne and Rita Buckner (Wayne); grandchildren: Kayla Craft (Robbie Coleman), Cassandra Boswell (Brandon) and Ashley Buckner; great greatgrandchildren: Preston Richey, Keaton Boswell and Lilayh Boswell; niece, Leslie Fields (Brian); nephew, Todd Edmunds; great nephews, Austin and Gabriel Fields; and special friends, Kathie Collins, Margaret Dillashaw and Fred Edmunds.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. R. C. Davenport officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ken Osborne, Wayne Buckner, Clifton Laughlin, Terry Longshore, Jeff Knight, Jeff Constant and Gene Luker.
Honorary escort will be Vickie Gorham, Peggy Constant and Rodney McCarty,
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm.