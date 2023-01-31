Mary Osborne

HODGES — Mary Edmunds Osborne, 80, of Hodges, beloved wife of James A. Osborne, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home.

Born in Parksville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Leslie Edmunds and Evelyn Stone Edmunds. Mary was a U. S. Navy veteran, having served from 1962-1965 and worked 30 years in civil service. She retired from Lander University, after working 13 years in the library and was a member of Parksville Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed shopping, dancing, traveling and especially taking a Caribbean cruise.

