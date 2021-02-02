Mary Frances Parks May, age 92 of Greenwood, widow of Clarence "Jr." May, went to her eternal home on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Martinsville, GA, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Alma Haynie Parks of Lawrenceville, GA. Mary was a member of Bethlehem Union Church of Waterloo and enjoyed her involvement with Helping Hands Ministry. She worked more than 50 years in textile with Greenwood Mills and later retired from J.P. Stevens. Mary enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with her family, and listening to southern gospel music.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers Jessie, Harold and DC Parks, a sister Catherine Byers, a son Wayne May, grandsons Billy and Danny May, and a great-granddaughter Kristen May.
Left to cherish her fond memories are her children Carroll May (Bonnie) of Monticello, KY, Randy May (Mary) of Waterloo, Ann Earnhardt (Steve) of Greenwood, and Betty Jo Weaghington (Sambo) of Greenwood, a sister Shirley Lee of Alabama, and a brother, Hub Parks of Dawsonville, GA. Mary was the proud grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and seventeen great-great grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Grady Lothridge and Mrs. Shirley Surrett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m.
A very special thank you to all the caregivers and nurses who provided their time and services during her last days and to Hospice Chaplain Deloris Rapp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Brian and Brandy White, 508 Hillcrest Farm Road, Greenwood.