CHARLESTON — Mary Lynn Ross, 59, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Gregory Scott Ross entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 22, 2021. Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 in Eastbridge Presbyterian Church, 1250 Lexington Drive, Mt. Pleasant at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive visitors starting at 9:30 a.m. Masks are optional. Please use your best judgment. Burial will be held at 5 p.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Mary Lynn was born June 1, 1962 in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Marshall Eddie Looney and the late Doris Chapman Looney. In 1993, she received her BS degree in Elementary and Early Childhood Education from Lander University in Greenwood, SC. Her life-long career as an educator included teaching at Palmetto Christian Academy in Mt. Pleasant and serving as the Primary School Administrator and Admissions Director at Highlands Latin School in Louisville, KY. She and Greg returned to Mt Pleasant in 2015 and joined Eastbridge Presbyterian Church, where Greg serves as the Director of Music and Media. Mary Lynn was a consultant for Charleston Classical School founded in 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Greg Ross of Charleston, SC; daughter, Kathryn Bush (Joseph) of Newport, RI; son, Grayson Ross of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Judah, Ginny Lynn, Ellis, Davey, and August Bush; sister, Debbie Hammett (Norman) of Seneca, SC; brother, David Looney (Ann) of Greer, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Charleston Classical School, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.