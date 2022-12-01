PLUM BRANCH — Mary Louise Blair Jennings was born on May 26, 1944 to the late Hannah Blair Martin in Parksville, South Carolina. She departed her earthly home peacefully after a courageous battle with a chronic illness on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina, surrounded by members of her loving family and friends.
Mary attended and graduated from Mims High School in 1964 and spent her entire work career at Milliken Textiles in McCormick, South Carolina, retiring after 37 years in 2004. She married her childhood friend who then became her sweetheart, Charles “Bud” Jennings and celebrated 56 years of marital bliss. Mary joined the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church at an early age. At the time of her death, she was a deaconess and a member of several auxiliaries including: the Usher Board, the Gospel Choir, the Shape Note Choir, the Washington Burial Aid Society, the Missionary, and the Pastor Support Ministry. She loved shopping especially for jewelry and crafts. She also enjoyed expressing her love to others by sharing her thousand watt smile and giving one of her tight hugs. Mary was adored by many! Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Hannah; her baby girl, Jennifer; her sister Nellie, her brother John (Plukie), her father and mother-in-law, Nancy and Charles.
Mary’s precious memories will be cherished by her loving spouse (Charles), her faithful daughter (Lisa), her baby brother James (Lucille) Blair, her sisters Helen (the late George) Woolridge; Geneva (the late Obbie) Mursier; Betty (the late Raymond) Gardner; and Judy (Donald) Morton; her sister-in-laws: Rebecca Blair, Lula (Ervin) Murray, Lizzie (the late Columbus) Garner, Linda Jennings Anderson and her brother-in-law, Willie Alfred (Regina) Jennings; along with her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were loved immensely.
Visitation will be Friday, December 2 , 2022 from noon until 6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home and funeral services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the McCormick County School Complex Gymnasium.
Walker Funeral Home is assisting the Jennings family.