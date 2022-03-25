BELTON — Mary Lou Spires Bolton, 74, wife of the late David Bolton, Sr, died Wednesday March 23, 2022, at National Health Care of Anderson, SC.

Born in Greenwood SC, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Caldwell Spires. She was the owner and operator of the Mary Cox Frame Shop and Gallery in Belton and was a faithful member of Belton Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are two sons, David (Diane) Bolton, Casey (James) Bolton and daughter Julianna (Chris) Galloway, all of Belton, six grandchildren Cameron, Zach, and Trey Bolton, Mary Katherine Alley, Anne Grace, and Isabella Galloway, and one great- grandchild Winry-Lou Alley.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. from Belton Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Sarah Cornell and Dr. John LeHeup officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. at the Belton Presbyterian church.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Belton Presbyterian Church or Belton Center for Arts.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.