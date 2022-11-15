Mary Lou Brown Goodman-Harwell, 95, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Vernon Stough Harwell of 17 years, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Sunset Manor-Waverly in Kansas.
Born October 13, 1927, in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late George Marion and Thelma Elizabeth New Brown. She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School in Forest City, NC; a 1948 nursing school graduate of Duke University, 1958 graduate of Winthrop University with a BS in Education, and held a Masters of Education from Clemson University. Always the consummate southern lady, she was retired from Greenwood School District 50 as a consultant, after having taught at Blake Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, and served as principal of Hodges Elementary.
Prior to moving to Kansas, Mary Lou was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir mother, and held many offices in the women of the church organization. She was a life member of the Garden Club of South Carolina, was a former member of the Dahlia Garden Club, Greenwood Woman's Club, and the Athenium Study Club. Mary Lou was also a former member of many professional education organizations, including Delta Kappa Gama. She was very active in arranging Arbor Day programs assisting in tree planting in SC for many years. She enjoyed dancing and was a member of several dance clubs and started studying Art in her late seventies.
Surviving are a daughter, Marylou Goodman Dewald and husband Kenneth (Dan) DeWald; one grandson, Michael Richard Bove' Jr. (Jake) and his spouse Nicole (Nikki) Talmage Bove; one great-grandson Michael Richard Bove' III (Saxton); two sisters, Lois Alene Myers (Harry) of Mocksville, NC, and Marion (Bob) Neal of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was twice married, first to the late Charles Frank Goodman of 42 years. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Jean Shirley Stewart of Denver, NC, and Thelma Elizabeth (Bette) Hurlocker of Charlotte, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 700 Main Street South Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hand in Hand Hospice in 1201 West 12th Avenue Emporia, KS 66801.
