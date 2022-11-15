Mary Lou Brown Goodman-Harwell, 95, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Vernon Stough Harwell of 17 years, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Sunset Manor-Waverly in Kansas.

Born October 13, 1927, in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late George Marion and Thelma Elizabeth New Brown. She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School in Forest City, NC; a 1948 nursing school graduate of Duke University, 1958 graduate of Winthrop University with a BS in Education, and held a Masters of Education from Clemson University. Always the consummate southern lady, she was retired from Greenwood School District 50 as a consultant, after having taught at Blake Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, and served as principal of Hodges Elementary.

