Mary Larkins "Jackie" Smith, 92, resident of Emerald Gardens, widow of John Dempsey "J.D." Smith, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Born June 17, 1928 in Uniontown, AL, she was a daughter of the late Algia Lewis and Annie Bell Larkins, and predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed with Greenwood Mills for more than twenty years. Mrs. Smith was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Larry D. Smith (Denise), and three daughters, Lynn Mathis (Wayne), Connie Wilburn (Bill) and Sandy Williams (Frankie); six grandchildren, Kelly Hellenga (Hugh), Tyler Mathis (Annette), Jaclyn Mankin (Mike), Zack Smith, Devin Williams and Jake Williams; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Garden and officiated by Rev. Toby Frost.
Memorials may be made to Emerald Gardens Memorial Fund, 201 Overland Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
