Mary Jo Groomes, 83, of Greenwood, passed away on January 10, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Born February 19, 1939 in Pickens, SC she was the daughter of the late H.A. Garrett, Sr. and Ira Mae Prince Garrett. She was preceded in death by her brother, H.A. Garrett, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Groomes, her two daughters, Robyn Roper Agnew (Paul) and Kristi Roper Hays of Greenwood, and her grandson, Will Hays of Greenville. She is also survived by a stepson, Rion Groomes (Beth) of Clemson, and their children, Christian (Bailey), Carter (Kasey), and Abigail and sister-in-law Pat Styron of Winnsboro, SC.

