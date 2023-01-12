Mary Jo Groomes, 83, of Greenwood, passed away on January 10, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Born February 19, 1939 in Pickens, SC she was the daughter of the late H.A. Garrett, Sr. and Ira Mae Prince Garrett. She was preceded in death by her brother, H.A. Garrett, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Groomes, her two daughters, Robyn Roper Agnew (Paul) and Kristi Roper Hays of Greenwood, and her grandson, Will Hays of Greenville. She is also survived by a stepson, Rion Groomes (Beth) of Clemson, and their children, Christian (Bailey), Carter (Kasey), and Abigail and sister-in-law Pat Styron of Winnsboro, SC.
Jo graduated from Pickens High School in 1957, earned the B.A. from Lander College in 1961, and the M.Ed. From Clemson University in 1974. Upon graduating from Lander, she began a long career committed to student development, professional excellence, and community service. She served as Director of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and Executive Assistant to the President of Greenwood Motor Lines, before entering the field of education. Jo was a born educator, and she spent over a decade teaching and mentoring students at Greenwood High School. She later joined the faculty at Piedmont Technical College, where she would spend the balance of her career in both teaching and administrative positions. She served as Dean of the Business Division, and then became one of the first female Vice Presidents in the South Carolina Technical College System, when she was named VP for Student Development in 1987. Following her retirement in 2000, Jo served as an educational consultant, specializing in the area of student retention.
Jo was active for many years in Rotary International, serving as president of the local chapter, as well as holding other leadership roles. She served on the United Way and Chamber of Commerce boards, and helped establish the Greenwood Women's Forum. She was also instrumental in the early efforts to bring Leadership Greenwood to her community. Jo was a trailblazer in the women's leadership realm, introducing countless opportunities to female professionals in this region. In 1983, she was selected as one of 100 top women in management nationwide, which resulted in the establishment of the Women's Center at PTC.
Jo received many honors, including Piedmont Technical College Educator of the Year, South Carolina Technical College Administrator of the Year, and the Lander Distinguished Alumni Award. She built a successful career and modeled the importance of community service, while also giving unselfishly and lovingly to her family and friends.
A celebration of Jo's life will be held at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood on Saturday January 14th at 1:00. Visitation will be held immediately before from 11:30-1:00.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont (www.hospicepiedmont.org), The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmy.org), or the Greenwood Pathway House (www.gwdpathway.org).