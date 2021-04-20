Mary Jane Phillips Moss
Mary Jane Phillips Moss, 79, of 517 Siloam Church Road, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Curtis “A.C.” Phillips and the late Elizabeth Jones Phillips. She was a member of Kingdom House. She was a member of The Golden Girls and involved with other activities and organizations through out the community. She is preceded in death by a brother, Albert Phillips Jr. and a sister, Ida Mae Phillips.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Roosevelt Givens of Greenwood, SC, and Dwayne Moss of Atlanta, Ga; two daughters, Elaine (James) Chiles of Greenwood, SC, and Valarie Moss of the home; two brothers, William Phillips and Raymond Phillips, both of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Carrie Lou Moss of Greenwood, SC; one god brother, Robert Lee Boozer of Columbia, SC; one god sister, Ruby Harling of Greenwood, SC; ten grandchildren, three grandchildren, Trakus Moss, Ciara Moss, and Latoya Stevens, which were reared in the home; twenty great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at The Kingdom House, conducted by Pastor Bill Norman. The body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.