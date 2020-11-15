Mary Sue Sanders Horne, 63, resident of 144 Highland Drive, wife of H. Frank Horne, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness.
Born October 27, 1957, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Howard and Ruby Edna Sweatt Sanders. She was a 1975 graduate of Greenwood High School and endeavored to serve as a devoted mother and grandmother.
She was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 37 1/2 years are her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eunice and Paul Horne of Greenwood; three daughters, Jessica Nicole H. Pavlicek of Greenwood; Heather Cheri H. (Hunter) Huffman of Greenville and Amber Michell (James) Self of Greenwood; two sisters, Ruth S. (Wesley) Willimon of Bradley and Tracy S. (Rev. Bob) Davis of Easley; a brother, James Parker "Jimmy" Sanders of Hodges; and five grandchildren, Elijah Pavlicek of the home, Madison Pavlicek of Greenville, Greyson Self, Kathryn Self, of Greenwood, Emily Weeks, and Jackson and Harper Huffman all of Greenville.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Hope Weeks.
Funeral services using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including wearing masks will be conducted 1:00pm Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Hembree and Rev. Bob Davis officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be James Self, Hunter Huffman, Wesley Willimon, II, Chris Sanders, James S. Willimon and Robert Lightsey.
The family will be at the home of Amber Michelle and James Self, 517 Gatewood Drive, and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home with the observance of CDC Guidelines Social Distancing, from 5 to 7 Tuesday evening.
Memorials may be made to Mary Horne c/o Blyth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Horne family with arrangements.