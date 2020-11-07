Mary Horne Holland, 104, of Briggs Street, widow of Thomas Walton Holland, Sr., died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home.
Born on April 24, 1916 in Ninety Six, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Horne and Jennie Riley Horne. Mrs. Holland was a homemaker and a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving are her three sons, Tommy Holland, Jr. (Nancy), Bobby Holland (Laurie) and Bonner Holland, all of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Faith, Brandon, Nathan, Brad, Cory and Andrew; six great grandchildren, Austin, Aubrey, Eli, Lily Kate, Tinley and Wes.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Hendricks and her son, Bobby, officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mary's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Andrew, Nathan, Brandon, Cory, Brad and Austin.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Patrice Adams and Janice Sowell for their loving care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.