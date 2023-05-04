HODGES — Mary Price Hodges, 94, of Hodges, widow of Hugh Calvin Hodges, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hospice House.

Born in Hodges, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Clyde Price and Bertha Davis Price. Mary retired from Eastwell Sports Wear. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing her piano and organ and spending time with her family. Mary was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of both Providence Baptist Church and Walnut Grove Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ.