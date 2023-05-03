Mary Hodges

HODGES — Mary Price Hodges, 94, of Hodges, widow of Hugh Calvin Hodges, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hospice House.
Born in Hodges, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Clyde Price and Bertha Davis Price. Mary retired from Eastwell Sports Wear. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing her piano and organ and spending time with her family. Mary was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of both Providence Baptist Church and Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Manley, Rudolph Price, Edward Price and Dewey Price; and granddaughter, Marcie Reidy.
Surviving are her children, Cindy Hodges Hertel of Hodges and Barry Hodges (Mary Ann) of Alamogordo, NM; sisters, Ruth Leopard of Hodges, Merle Hill (Milo) of Spartanburg and Nancy Holtzclaw (James) of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, William “Doug” King, Barry “Rusty” Hodges (Crystal) and Chris King (Julie).
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Lamar Babb officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 12-1pm.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.