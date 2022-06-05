McCORMICK — Mary Henderson Parnell, 93, former resident of McCormick, widow of David Gid Parnell, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born September 15, 1928, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late James Wales Henderson and Katie Mae Bouknight Henderson. Mrs. Parnell is a graduate of McCormick High School, Class of 1947 and retired from the McCormick County Court House.
She was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church as well as a member of the United Methodist Women Society.
Surviving are a daughter, Edith P. (Dennis) Davis of Greenwood; a grandson, Andy Davis of Greenwood; and a special cousin Howard (Gail) Bouknight of Greenwood.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Parnell was preceded in death by a son, James Davey Parnell; a sister, Edith Atwood Henderson; and a brother, Jack Henderson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday at McCormick United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Ledwell officiating.
A private burial will be held at Overbrook Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1-2 Tuesday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Bayberry Retirement Inn Recreation Fund, 116 Abbey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
