Mary Bowers Harrison, 85, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Martin Gary Harrison, Sr. passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Douglas Otis Bowers and Lizzie Mae Bryant Bowers. Mary retired from Greenwood Mills and was a devoted wife, loving mother and adored her two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Bowers, Otis Bowers, Johnny Bowers and Mildred Bullard.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Martin Gary Harrison, Jr. (Kelly) of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Zach Harrison and Brecken Harrison, all of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home before the service from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
