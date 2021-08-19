JONESBORO, GA — Mrs. Mary Gunter Gantt, age 69, wife of Jesse E. Gantt, Jr., died on August 16, 2021 at Jonesboro Nursing and Rehab Center. Mary was the daughter of the late David and Julia Hayes Gunter, Sr. She was a retired teacher with the Dekalb County School System. Survivors include her husband; sons: Calvin Gantt, Jesse Gantt, III, and Bernard Gantt; sisters: Betty (Lonnie) Tigner, Bessie Bowie; brothers: Rev. John (Patricia) Gunter and David (Carolyn) Gunter, Jr.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home in Abbeville. Please follow Covid-19 protocol. The family is at their respective homes. Services will also be live screened on the Pierce Funeral Home Facebook page. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC, Abbeville, SC.