Mary Goodman
Mary Lila Patterson Goodman, 67, of Alabama Avenue, died Sunday January 3, 2021 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late George and Frances Donell Stevenson Manning. Mary retired from Mathews Mill and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Ard.
Surviving are her children, Krista Loveless (Jason), Jessica Pennington and Tony Argo; a sister, Wanda Yates, all of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mary’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mary Goodman Account, c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.