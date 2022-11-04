Mary Gambrell Wanda Rinker Nov 4, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Elizabeth White Gambrell, 57, of Greenwood, wife of Tony Pickens Gambrell, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home.The family is at the home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Funeral Home Crematory Mary Elizabeth White Gambrell Tony Pickens Gambrell Wife Arrangement Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Greenwood man faces gun charges Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run