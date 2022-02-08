Mary Frances Wideman

BRADLEY — Mary Frances Willard Wideman, 99, of 5305 Highway 221 South, widow of Maso Wideman, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Willard and the late Mary Floyd. She was a member of Rock Buffalo Baptist Church and a member of the Women’s Aide Society.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Robert Earl (Vickie) Wideman of Fayetteville, NC; one daughter, Sarah Wideman of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Carrie Samuel. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
