ABBEVILLE — Mary Frances "Teater" Cothran White, 80, resident of Abbeville, widow of James William "Jimmy" White, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born June 5, 1942, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas and Frances Walton Cothran. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School. Mrs. White enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for her cookies and cakes. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church in Abbeville.

