Mary Frances Griffin Settles "Mae", 75, of 117 Moss Creek Drive, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born September 16, 1946 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Leola Griffin and Henry Lee Griffin.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Alicia (Michael) Suber and Crystal Duncan, both of Greenwood; two sons, Jamell Duncan of Greenwood and David Duncan of New York; two sisters, Edna (Johnny) Mattison and Patricia Adams; two brothers, James Griffin and Henry Griffin, all of Greenwood; 7 grandchildren,

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December, 22, 2021 at Parks Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of her daughter, 122 Moss Creek Drive.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags