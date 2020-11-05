CALHOUN FALLS — Mrs. Mary Frances Sanders was born on June 2, 1938 in Abbeville, South Carolina, to the late Frank Kennedy Sr. and Annie Harper Kennedy.
She was educated in the public schools of Abbeville County, SC. At an early age, she joined Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Liddele Sanders, brothers Napoleon McCier, Henry Kennedy, Asberry Kennedy, and Andy Kennedy. sisters Inez Kennedy, Alberta Ramey and Annie Covington and granddaughter Krista Kennedy.
Left to cherish her memories is her five daughters: Willie M. Kennedy, Anna M. Kennedy, Rosemary (Floyd) Murray, and Rhonda F. Sanders, all of Calhoun Falls, SC, and Liddelle (Neil) Marshall of Plum Branch, SC, three sons Adam C. Norman of Calhoun Falls, SC, James E. Sanders of Abbeville, SC, and Steven L. Sanders of Anderson, SC, one son reared in the home: Allen L. Henley of Knoxville, TN, two brothers Frank Kennedy Jr. , and Albert (Dora) Kennedy of Calhoun Falls, SC, one sister: Thelma D. Bryant of Calhoun Falls, SC, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great grandchildren, seven sisters in-law, six brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gravesides service will be at noon Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls. Public viewing will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.