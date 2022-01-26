Mary Frances "Bear" McCauley 74, of 306 Little Mountain Road, Ninety Six, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County July 16, 1947 a daughter of Issac Frazier and Vilena Carter Frazier. She was a lifelong member of John's Creek Baptist Church, where she served on the Deacon Ministry, Kitchen Committee, Usher Board and former President of the Missionary Society. She used her gift of song as a member of the MLK Choir and was always asked to bless so many functions and funerals with her voice.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving devoted daughter, Vilena (Edwin) Dye of Greenwood; a son, Tavi (Jennifer) McCauley, Clinton, SC; one sister, Lillie Wilson of Columbia, SC; her lifelong sister/friend/aunt, Rebecca" Becky" Kennedy of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; a special nephew reared in the home, Ricky (Cokethy) Harrison of Bradley, SC, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Little River Multicultural Complex, with Rev. Jerry Aiken officiating, assisted by Rev. Derrick Scott Presiding. Burial will be in Johns Creek Church Cemetery. "Bear" will be placed in the Multicultural Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 242 Siloam Acres Road, Greenwood, and ask that you please wear a mask during visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCauley family.
