Mary Frances Irvin Creswell, 99, formerly of 401 Oakwood Drive, widow of Albert L. Creswell, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 27, 1923, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Nellie Cox and James Irvin. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant, and was a member of Harris United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Marion Thomas "Tommy" Creswell and wife B.J. and Terrell Lynn "Terry" Creswell and wife Jean, all of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Debbie M. Creswell of Greenwood; one sister, Elizabeth Montjoy of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Lisa C. Myrick and husband Brad, Matthew Creswell, Melissa C. Baker and husband Tim and Adam Creswell and ten great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons , Albert Michael "Mike" Creswell and Robert Dale Creswell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Thessa Smith and Rev. Viki Hydrick officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Center at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Mrs. Creswell's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the home healthcare workers and the staff and nurses at Emerald Gardens and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.