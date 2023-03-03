Mary Frances Irvin Creswell, 99, formerly of 401 Oakwood Drive, widow of Albert L. Creswell, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born June 27, 1923, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Nellie Cox and James Irvin. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant, and was a member of Harris United Methodist Church.