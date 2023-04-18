Mary Frances Attaway, 81, formerly of Circle Drive, Greenwood, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Wesley Commons.
Born in Reagan, TN, she was a daughter of the late Euther Attaway and Velma Benson Attaway. She retired from Grimes Aerospace and attended Emerald Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Jesse Attaway (Tresha) of Bradley, Jimmy Robertson of Barnwell, and Charlotte Rowland of Tennessee; stepchildren, John Attaway, Talmadge Attaway, Phillip Attaway, and Brenda Day; sisters, Sue Ivey of Scotts Hill, TN, and Sandra Ethridge of Regan, TN; brother, Van Attaway of Reagan, TN; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Scott; sister, Phyllis Bartholomew; brother, Zane Attaway; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dustyn Attaway, Ryan Attaway, Travis Calliham, Christian Calliham, Justin Calliham, Phillip Peppers, and Ken Peppers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.