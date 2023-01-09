Mary F. Nichols Wanda Rinker Jan 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary F. Nichols, 74, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Nichols family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police: North Carolina man faces murder count in Tuesday slaying Greenwood police investigate shooting death of NC woman; suspect is in custody SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Missing man located, reunited with family Coroner, deputies respond to Hodges residence; foul play not suspected Alumni Association plans benefit dance Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles Community Initiatives Inc. announces new directors Lion Club donates to the Food Bank Parks and Recreation receives tennis grant Samuel Maardh recipient of the Thayer Award Lander Education graduates praised for ‘Grace and Grit’ Wharton receives Masters of Business Administration