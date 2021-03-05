Mary Emma Fuller, 52, of 312 Cokesbury Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Earl Elmore and the late Mamie Lee Fuller. She was member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Detrivous Fuller of Greenwood; two sisters, Doris Middleton and Mamie Cummings, both of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Amir Fuller and Jaliyah Fuller; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Ricky Oliver. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.