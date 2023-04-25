Mary Ella Roark Miskelly, 95, resident of Locksley Drive, widow of James Miskelly, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
Born December 4, 1927, in Honea Path, SC, she was a daughter to the late Mary Eteher Phillips and Paul Edward Roark. She retired from Greenwood Mills Durst Plant after 50 years, loved spending time with family and friends, and was an avid gardener.
Mary was a member of New Market Baptist Church, Mothers club of Greenwood Mills, and Young at Heart.
Surviving are a son, Keith Hughes (Pam) of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Brittaney Conyers (Bryan) of Greenwood; Tanner Fain of Greenwood and Blake Hughes (Abbigail) of Greenwood; and four great-grandsons, Rowan, Mason, Carson and Colten.
She was twice married first to the late Robert Leroy Hughes, and predeceased by two brothers, Ed and James Roark; and four sisters, Margie Walls, Emma Outland, Nanie Klugh, and Lilly Davis.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Blake Hughes, Tanner Fain, Bryan Conyers, Phil Klugh, Chris Fain, and Jackie Joy.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11-12 Thursday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church Building Fund, 906 Ninety Six Highway Greenwood, SC 29646.