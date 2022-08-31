Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray made her departure into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home.

Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray, 88, was born in Greenwood, SC, on June 15, 1934. She was the daughter of the late William Howard and Ella Bell Austin Chappelle. Mrs. Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray was the widow of the late John Wesley Minyard.

