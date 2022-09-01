Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray made her departure into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home.
Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray, 88, was born in Greenwood, SC on June 15, 1934. She was the daughter of the late William Howard and Ella Bell Austin Chappelle. Mrs. Mary Ella Chappelle Minyard Gray was the widow of the late John Wesley Minyard.
She is survived by 5 children. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Mary Helen Minyard of Greenwood, SC, Brenda Coleman of the home, Valeria Hopkins of Atlanta GA, and sons Tony Minyard (Pamela) of Plum Branch, SC, Kelvin Minyard (Lisa) of Greenville, SC; sisters Maria Dean and Helen Moore of Watersbury, CT, Catherine Williams of Hodges, SC, Irene Chappelle of Phoenix, AZ and brother Alonzo Chappelle of Ninety Six, SC; 10 grandchildren , Michael Coleman (Danielle), Jermaine Minyard, James Minyard, Marquise Strong, Krystal Minyard Amaker (Dustin), Shanice Davis, Zoey Johnson(Justin), Kiara Minyard, Tony Minyard Jr. Keyandra Minyard; 15 great grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Also left to cherish her memory are 2 sisters-in-law Essie Bolden and Annie Miller of Greenwood, SC and 2 brothers-in-law Harry Minyard Sr of Greenwood, SC. and Charles Minyard of Simpsonville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
