Mary Elizabeth White Gambrell, 57, of Greenwood, wife of Tony Pickens Gambrell, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Claude Jones White and Myran Bernice Nabors White. Mary was the owner of the Tiki Hut and always enjoyed giving gifts to others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Hinsley. Mary volunteered as treasurer for the Highway 34 Fire Department and was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Austin Jones Gambrell (Kerry) and Shelby Pickens Gambrell; sister, Myran Virginia White; brothers, Richard Barry White (Venor) and Claude Raymond White; granddaughter, Hinsley Gambrell; brother-in-law, Barry Curtis Gambrell; sister-in-law, Karen Camm (Jeff); and three nieces, Jennifer Camm, Allison Camm and Stephanie Camm.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Pollard, Brent McKellar, Kenneth Stargel, Franklin Cloninger, Steven Shenal, Justin Parker and Roger Waldrop.
The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 5-7 pm.