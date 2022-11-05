1107 obit Mary Gambrell

MARY GAMBRELL

Mary Elizabeth White Gambrell, 57, of Greenwood, wife of Tony Pickens Gambrell, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Claude Jones White and Myran Bernice Nabors White. Mary was the owner of the Tiki Hut and always enjoyed giving gifts to others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Hinsley. Mary volunteered as treasurer for the Highway 34 Fire Department and was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.

