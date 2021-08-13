Mary Elizabeth Timms Cochran
SANFORD, NC. — Mary Elizabeth “Kitty” Timms Cochran, 80, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday August 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Solid Rock Community Church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in the Garland Cemetery, Garland, NC.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Abbeville, SC, daughter of the late Toby Sydney Timms and Ruby Lee Hammons Timms. She was preceded in death by siblings, Henry Sylvester Timms and Josie Cornelia Timms Barrett and a grandson, Bobby Vernon Summers Jr.
Kitty is survived by daughters, Carleen S. Carter of Sanford, and Gail Cochran (Michael Jarrett) of Roanoke Rapids; grandchildren, Misty Brooke Bryant (David), Brandy Shinelle Hancock (Bobby), and Jamie Nevada Duke; great grandchildren, John Manning, Taylor Barfield, Chandler Duke, Tilton Nestor, Bryce Dyson, Chance Dyson, Cameron Reece Bryant, and Cullen Hayden; great-great grandchildren, Ariana Coleman, Devin Manning, Lexa Manning, and Shane Campbell.
Memorial contributions can be made to Solid Rock Community Church, 989 White Hill Rd, Sanford, NC 27332.