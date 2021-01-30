HONEA PATH -- Mary Elizabeth McCoy Langley, 48, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Born in Anderson, SC, Mary Beth was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Erskine College where she earned a Masters Degree in Church Music. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as assistant organist and financial secretary.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Langley; son, Drew Langley; parents, William R. and Ann Shuler McCoy; sister, Julie McCoy Wilkerson (Jeremy); niece, Tori Wilkerson; and her mother-in-law, Jean Langley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private service and burial. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book on Sunday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main St., Anderson, SC 29621.