Mary Elizabeth Fisher Baylor
Mary Elizabeth Fisher Baylor was born on October 23, 1935, in Greenwood, SC. She was the tenth child of eleven children, born to the late John Henry Fisher, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Williams Fisher. At a very young age, she became a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church and developed a relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Elizabeth was involved in several ministries: Women’s Aide Society #104, Pastor’s Aide Society, Senior choir, Sunday school teacher, and director of the youth choir. She was a member of Zeta Amicae and Mission on a Move for Christ. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Baylor, Jr. and daughter, Twana M. Baylor, six brothers and three sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Alan V. Fisher (Vanessa) of Tampa, FL, and Sammy E. Baylor of Greenwood, SC, one daughter, Jacquelyn F. Daniels (Otis) of Greenwood, SC, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Elizabeth leaves behind one sister, Lois Martin of Ninety Six, SC, two sisters-in-law, Janie Pearl Fisher and Lillie Mae Fisher, both of Greenwood, SC, two brothers-in-law, Paul Mathis of Ninety Six, SC, and Marion Baylor of Greenwood, SC. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to cherish her memory.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Robert McClinton. Viewing will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.