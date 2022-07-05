Mary Elizabeth Eubanks

Mary Elizabeth Whitehead Eubanks, 97, of Greenwood, widow of Dr. William Alexander Eubanks, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home.
Born May 24, 1925 in East Point, Georgia, to Henry McGhee Whitehead and Martha George Lucas Whitehead, she was the middle of three sisters. Married on a dare on December 25, 1944 in Obelin, Louisiana, to William Alexander Eubanks, they had their only child, Mary Angela, eighteen years later on February 4, 1961.
From chasing her asthmatic sister with barn mice as a child to chasing firetrucks in her army surplus jeep as a young married woman, she was always up to something. She had boundless energy and a sunny disposition that drew people to her throughout her life. She had endless talent with arts and crafts, as well as an interest in flower gardening. She was known to carry a shovel in her trunk so she could dig up plants while saying, “They have so many; I don’t think they’ll mind.”
Next to becoming a mother long past the time that she ever thought it possible, becoming MeMe to her four grandsons was probably the greatest pleasure of her life. She virtually never missed a game and was always willing to bail them out of trouble. Her role as MeMe was so important that it became the name she was known by to everyone.
She is predeceased by her husband in 1994, just months shy of celebrating their 50th anniversary. Her sisters are gone as well. But she is survived by her daughter, Angie and her husband, Wesley Timmerman, as well her four grandsons and their wives, Connor and Mariah Ward, Spencer and Yaninne Ward, Banks and Heather Ward, and Paul Ward. She is also survived by her precious great grandson, Robert (RJ) and two more little bundles of joy yet to make their official appearance. Others remembering her fondly are James Ward, as well as four nieces and their families: Sue and Phil Jones, Marianne and Dean Chotas, Bette and Sonny Andrews, and Lynn and Barry Cannon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes, along with her husband’s, will be scattered in the meantime. They always told their daughter, “When we die, take our ashes someplace fabulous and leave us behind to enjoy it.”
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
