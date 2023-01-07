Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Colcolough, 85, of Lodge Grounds, wife of Theodore "Ted" Colcolough Sr., passed away January 7, 2023 surrounded by her family at Hospice House, Greenwood.
Born August 23, 1937, in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Martha Nell Vaughn and Samuel James Bolt. She is survived by her husband, Ted Colcolough, her two daughters, Donna Cox Bull (Douglas) of Columbia and Kelly Cox Hastings (David) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Madison Bull (Jenna Lyons), Austin Bull, Lacy Galloway (Grier), Hunter Hastings (Sara) and Nicholas Hastings; and three adored great grandchildren. She also lovingly became stepmother to Cheryl Colcolough, Thad Colcolough (Carla), Robert Colcolough (Sharon "Cricket") and Jill Whitaker (John) along with four grandchildren, Bryce Whitaker, Evan Whitaker, Rhetta Whitaker, and Austin Colcolough.
She was predeceased by her only sister, Loretta Ayers, of Piedmont.
She lived in the Harris Community of Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High School. During her career, she worked for the Greenwood Magistrate's Office, Palmetto Bank, Cellular Phone sales, and Dr. Frank Adams. She was a charter member of the Greenwood Women's Sertoma Club. A devout Catholic, she was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Lib was a beautiful, vibrant, spunky, and fun woman. Always immaculately dressed, shopping was a favorite activity. She was an avid Georgia fan and looked forward to spending time in their villa in Hilton Head. She loved rainy days, war movies, music, and watching her backyard birds. Lib was a friend to everyone she met and she loved having an afternoon cocktail and entertaining friends in the "Colcolough Clubhouse". As much as she loved her friends, she was more so a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Decade of the rosary will begin at 5:30 pm, Tuesday January 10 in the Chapel of Blyth Funeral Home, Greenwood, with visitation following from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 11 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Greenwood, followed by a 4:00 pm inurnment service at the Columbarium at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Columbia.
The family would like to thank the following doctors and nurses and staff for their care and compassion: Dr. John Holman of Internal Medicine of the Piedmont; Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy of S.C. Oncology Associates; Dr. Cedric Rivers and the Murray Suite of Prisma Health Richland; and Dr. Nancy Wicker of Hospice House, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646, or Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.