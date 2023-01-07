Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Colcolough, 85, of Lodge Grounds, wife of Theodore "Ted" Colcolough Sr., passed away January 7, 2023 surrounded by her family at Hospice House, Greenwood.

Born August 23, 1937, in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Martha Nell Vaughn and Samuel James Bolt. She is survived by her husband, Ted Colcolough, her two daughters, Donna Cox Bull (Douglas) of Columbia and Kelly Cox Hastings (David) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Madison Bull (Jenna Lyons), Austin Bull, Lacy Galloway (Grier), Hunter Hastings (Sara) and Nicholas Hastings; and three adored great grandchildren. She also lovingly became stepmother to Cheryl Colcolough, Thad Colcolough (Carla), Robert Colcolough (Sharon "Cricket") and Jill Whitaker (John) along with four grandchildren, Bryce Whitaker, Evan Whitaker, Rhetta Whitaker, and Austin Colcolough.