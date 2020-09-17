Mary E. Duncan
Mary E. Harrison Duncan, 77, of 207 New Market Street, Apt. 38-B, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home. Born in Edgefield, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Dolph Cheatham and the late T.C. Peterson. She was a member of Place of New Opportunity Church. She is preceded in death by one son, Wesley A. Harrison Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Randy Harrison of Greenwood and Kirt Harrison of Cross Hill; two daughters, Linda Turner of North Augusta and Lisa H. Wilson of Greenwood; a son at heart Ronnie Alexander of Greenwood and a daughter at heart Nora Cook of Mountville, SC; three stepsons, Samuel (Wanda) Duncan, Randolph (Karen) Duncan, and Jimmy (Barbara) Duncan all of Greenwood; four step-daughters, Barbara (C.J.) Jones, Delphine Duncan, Mary A. Duncan, and Tammy Mark all of Greenwood; one brother, Dolph Cheatham of Edgefield; one sister, Jenny Holmes of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. The family is at the home of Mrs. Duncan. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.