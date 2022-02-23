Mary C. Nedwards

PETERSBURG, VA — Field Missionary Mary C. Nedwards, 78, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February, 17, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. The family is at the home of a niece, Priscilla Griffin, 812 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

