Mary Bridges Driggers Poston, 64, resident of Wagon Tree Lane, wife of James Wade Poston, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
Mary Bridges Driggers Poston, 64, resident of Wagon Tree Lane, wife of James Wade Poston, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 27, 1958, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Mary “Pig” Alewine and Oliver “Blackie” Driggers. She was a graduate from Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College, and was formerly employed with Springfield Elementary and North Side Baptist Church. Bridges enjoyed spending time with family traveling with James, friends, and the WeCycle Group, and was an avid cyclist and gardener.
She was a member of North Side Baptist Church and the Bridges Joy C-Group.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 44 years are two daughters, Brentlee Poston of Asheville, NC, and Jordan Poston Thomas (Chris) of Greenwood; her biggest joy, granddaughter, Wren Thomas; a sister, Dot Stevens of Hilton Head; cousin, as close as a sister, Kathy Satterfield Russell; and friends as close as sisters, Vanessa Wideman and Regina Boyter.
She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Driggers.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at North Side Baptist Church Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Lethco and Ben Hjalmer officiating.
Urn bearers will be the C-Group and WeCycle Group.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 -7:30 Saturday evening.
The family would like to thank Joanne Sadurski and Todd Gallman for their care and long-time friendship, and to her nurse Kimbrell Freeman. As well as the doctors and nurses at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Side Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive W. Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Connie Maxwell PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Poston family with arrangements.
