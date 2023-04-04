Mary Beth Hill Wanda Rinker Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Beth Hill, 59, wife of Keith Douglas Hill, Sr. passed away Thursday March 30, 2023 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.Born in Meridian, MS, she was a daughter of Beth Robinson Brock and the late James Ray Brock.A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, April 7, 2023 at noon in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Lowe officiating.The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home prior to services.The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Hill family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man gets 30-year sentence in shooting, robbery Greenwood police investigate Tuesday morning shooting Greenwood shoemaker, VA doctor earn patent for orthopedic shoes Greenwood man facing drug trafficking charge Self's residency program tied for third in country with exam scores Realities of the Job: Chaudoin keeps contact with deputies while giving remarks Program put skilled trades into practice through “Tiny House” Project Eaton presents funds to GCC Walker crowned Mr. Lander University Fraternity partners with students to host Home Run Derby The old, venerable Phoenix School Greenwood County Education Association announces scholarship recipients Enviva sponsors team at Klays for Kids